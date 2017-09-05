Ericsson broadens 5G with massive MIMO radio

Ericsson expanded its 5G portfolio, which comprises the 5G core, radio and transport platforms, together with OSS, BSS, network services and security. The broadened portfolio now includes a new radio product, AIR 3246, for Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (Massive MIMO), which is a complement to Ericsson’s global 5G radio offering.



AIR 3246 supports both 4G/LTE and 5G NR (New Radio) technologies. It is Ericsson’s first 5G NR radio for frequency division duplex (FDD) and designed for boosting 4G capacity and bringing 5G to subscribers in metropolitan areas using mid-band spectrum. Commercial availability is expected in Q2 2018.







Ericsson’s 5G Platform includes three previously launched time division duplex (TDD) radios capable of supporting 5G and Massive MIMO, as well as core, transport, digital support and security elements. The company has the most complete 5G portfolio in the industry, serving the needs of the first movers in 5G.Fredrik Jejdling, Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson, says: “We now expand the 5G platform that we introduced last February. The new radio will enable operators to enhance 4G capacity for their subscribers today and be ready for 5G tomorrow, using the same hardware. We also complement the products with a set of network services, simplifying the journey to 5G for our customers.”Ericsson noted that FDD Massive MIMO is part of a trial with T-Mobile US, on three sites in Baltimore, Maryland. This will be the first time that standardized Massive MIMO will be used to carry commercial LTE traffic using mid-band FDD spectrum.Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer for T-Mobile, says: “T-Mobile’s racing forward at breakneck pace with Ericsson’s next-gen tech that advances LTE today and paves the way for 5G tomorrow. While the carriers scramble to prop up networks caving under the weight of unlimited, the Un-carrier’s rolling out advanced technologies to massively increase network capacity and data throughput for customers. Translation – we’re making America’s best unlimited network even better!”Commercially available in the second quarter 2018, AIR 3246 will be part of Ericsson Radio System.