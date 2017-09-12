Ericsson appoints Heuveldop as Head of Market Area North America

Ericsson has appointed Niklas Heuveldop to be Head of Market Area North America.



In addition to his current role as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Technology & Emerging Business, he has also been Acting Head of Market Area North America since May 2017. He will now, on a permanent basis, lead the organization of approximately 11,500 employees in serving Ericsson’s customers in the United States and Canada.



Ericsson in North America is currently headquartered in Plano, Texas and has 31 office sites in the US and Canada, including major research hubs in Montreal. In Q2 2017, sales in North America were SEK 12.5 b.