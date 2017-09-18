Equinix opens another Silicon Valley data center - its 13th

Equinix inaugurated its thirteenth International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Silicon Valley.



The new $122M facility, named SV10, is located at Equinix's Great Oaks campus in San Jose, which also hosts its SV1 and SV5 data centers. The initial phase of SV10 will add 37,000+ square feet (3,400+ square meters) of colocation space, enough for 930 cabinets. Two additional expansion phases are planned, which will bring the SV10 facility to a total capacity of 2,820 cabinets.



Equinix noted that its Silicon Valley sites now host more than 125 service providers, along with cloud services such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud and others through the Equinix Cloud Exchange.



