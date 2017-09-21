Thursday, September 21, 2017

Eoptolink samples 200G 2×CWDM4 QSFP-DD

Eoptolink, a supplier of optical components based in Chengdu, China, has begun sampling a 200G CWDM4 QSFP-DD optical module.

QSFP-DD doubles the density of QSFP28.

The new device is based on 8x25G NRZ DML technology and fully complies with QSFP-DD and CWDM4 MSA. The company will offer 2km and 10km versions.

Eoptolink is also developing 400G transceivers.


