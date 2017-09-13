ECI's Apollo OPT9904X extends OTN/packet switching to network edge

ECI, launched of its Apollo OPT9904X for extending the benefits of OTN switching to metro networks that often have fluctuating, variable demand.



ECI said its new platform enables metro optical networks to deploy OTN switching exactly where, when, and in the amount required to enjoy improved efficiency and flexibility.



The OPT9904X is a part of ECI’s OTN switching line, designed to meet the unique switching requirements of metro networks. The OPT9904X offers a unique expandable OTN interface and switching block that

can be deployed on an as-needed basis. This “fabric-less” design enables smooth switching capacity expansion in 200Gbps increments up to 800Gbps per shelf, scaling up to 1.6Tbps in the future, making

the OPT9904X the most elastic and cost-effective overall solution for OTN in the metro.



The OPT9904X also integrates packet services, generating savings by aggregating L2 traffic and reducing the number of costly router ports.



“OTN switching can greatly improve the overall efficiency of optical networks, which can be challenging in metro networks with varying demand where planning the location and size of OTN networking equipment becomes difficult,” said Jimmy Mizrahi, Head of Global Portfolio at ECI. “The Apollo OPT9904X is our OTN switching option designed specifically to meet these needs, and we’ve already had our first orders. It joins our bigger 9914 and 9932 platforms to offer scalable OTN switching capacity where and when it is needed in a network, end-to-end from metro access to core.”



http://www.ecitele.com/media/2104/apollo-9904x-release-sept-6-2017.pdf