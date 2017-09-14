DISH Network picks Amdocs CES 10 for business services

DISH Network has selected Amdocs CES 10 for its DISH Business customers, including private offices, hotels and apartments.



Under the contract, Amdocs will provide an advanced business and operational support system (BSS/OSS) that integrates all the elements that define the DISH Business experience. This includes delivering the best possible entertainment experience in a wide range of properties with innovative services powered by DISH’s SMARTBOX and EVOLVE set-back box for hotels, and supported by Amdocs CES 10.



“With Amdocs CES 10 as our next generation platform for the business sector, we’ll be able to launch new services and further enhance the customer experience,” said John Swieringa, executive vice president of operations at DISH.



http://www.amdocs.com



