Dell'Oro: Spending on Small Cells Starts to Take Off

The Small Cell Radio market continued to be the bright spot during 1H17 — advancing at a double-digit pace — in the otherwise gloomy RAN market, according to a newly published report from Dell'Oro Group.



In rank order, Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, ZTE, and Samsung accounting for over 90 percent of the Small Cell market in IH17.





“It is no longer a question if carriers are shifting CAPEX from macro to small cells. Now the question is how quick it is happening and what is the impact on vendor shares,” said Stefan Pongratz, Senior Analyst with Dell’Oro Group. “While the pace of small cell growth remains impressive —2Q17 was the sixteenth consecutive quarter of greater than 50 percent year-over-year shipment growth — RAN vendors with macro solutions accounted for more than 90 percent of the combined indoor and outdoor Small Cell market during 1H17. Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson accounted for more than 70 percent of this market during that time,” continued Pongratz.http://www.delloro.com