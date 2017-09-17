CWDM8 MSA targets 400G data centre links at 2 km and 10 km

Leading vendors, including Accton, Barefoot Networks, Credo Semiconductor, Hisense, Innovium, Intel, MACOM, Mellanox, Neophotonics, and Rockley Photonics, have formed a new CWDM8 MSA (8-wavelength Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing Multi-Source Agreement) Group dedicated to defining optical specifications and promoting adoption of interoperable 2 km and 10 km 400 Gb/s interfaces over duplex single-mode fiber.



The goal is to develop optical link specifications that will enable cost-effective, low power consumption 400G duplex single-mode optics using 50G per wavelength optical NRZ modulation, all while maintaining full compatibility with standard 50G PAM4 electrical interfaces.



The group is targetting next-generation module form factors such as QSFP-DD, OSFP, and COBO, to handle the 400 Gb/s interface at distances of 2 km and 10km for intra data centre of campus data centre connectivity.



"There is currently no adequate solution in the market to meet our needs for cost effective and uncooled 400G optical interfaces for 2km and 10km reaches. We welcome the formation of the CWDM8 MSA, which offers proven 50G NRZ technology to enable compact and low power dissipation form factors for 400G," stated Yu Li, VP of Data Center Switching, Huawei.