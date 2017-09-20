Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Coriant wins Australia's nbn "We Deliver" award

nbn, the company building and operating Australia’s national broadband network, selected Coriant for the ‘We Deliver’ award at its recent nbn Supplier Summit held in Sydney.

The Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform powers the nbn optical transport backbone, which now spans over 60,000 kilometers.

The ‘We Deliver’ award recognizes Coriant’s quality solutions and service excellence consistency since nbn’s inception.

