ColorChip ramps up production of 100G QSFP28

ColorChip showcased its 100G QSFP28 transceiver products at this week's ECOC 2017 in Sweden.



ColorChip's 100G product family is now in volume production. The company has invested $80M, secured over the past 2 years, to expand the throughput of its industrialized-optics TOSA/ROSA assembly lines in the Israel based facility and to double the optical module integration and testing floor space to 7,000 square feet in Fabrinet. The devices are based on ColorChip's SystemOnGlass (SOG) TOSA/ROSA platform.



ColorChip said its SystemOnGlassTOSA/ROSA platform can be used for both DML and EML based PAM4 optical engines, providing the pathway to compact, QSFPx-based PAM4 transceivers at data rates of 200G and 400G.



The demo featured a 100G 500m CWDM-Lite datacenter transceiver, accepted by the Open Compute Project (OCP), as well as the MSA compliant 2km CWDM4 and 10km 4WDM-10 offerings. The 100G transceivers are based on uncooled DML's on the CWDM grid and characterized by typical power consumption of 2.6W, highly compact QSFP28 packaging and a standard Duplex LC optical interconnect.



