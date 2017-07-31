Cloudify, a software developer that specializes in lifecycle management and network functions in cloud-native environments, announced that Dr. Krish A. Prabhu has joined the company as a special strategic advisor.
Prabhu most recently served as president of AT&T Labs and chief technology officer, where he led the flagship network transformation project, driving a revolutionary approach to open Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) on a global scale and automating network operations and control functions. This project now serves as the primary codebase for the Linux Foundation Project ONAP (Open Network Automation Project) on which Cloudify and AT&T have collaborated and are both platinum founding members.
Previously, Prabhu was CEO of Tellabs. Earlier in his career, he held several management positions at Alcatel in Paris from 1991 to 2001, including serving as chief operating officer from 1999 to 2001.
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Cloudify names Krish A. Prabhu as an advisor
Cloudify, a software developer that specializes in lifecycle management and network functions in cloud-native environments, announced that Dr. Krish A. Prabhu has joined the company as a special strategic advisor.
0 comments:
Post a Comment