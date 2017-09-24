Cisco completed its previously-announced acquisition of Springpath, a start-up specializing in hyperconvergence software for $320 million in cash and assumed equity awards.
Springpath, which is based in Sunnyvale, California, has developed a distributed file system purpose-built for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems. Cisco and Springpath have worked together since early 2016 to launch HyperFlex, a fully integrated hyperconverged infrastructure system.
Cisco said the acquisition will allow it to continue to deliver next-generation data center innovation to its customers.
Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cisco completes acquisition of Springpath
Sunday, September 24, 2017 Cisco, Merger & Acquisitions No comments
Cisco completed its previously-announced acquisition of Springpath, a start-up specializing in hyperconvergence software for $320 million in cash and assumed equity awards.
0 comments:
Post a Comment