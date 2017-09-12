Charter tests 5G with Samsung

Charter Communications is conducting 5G and 4G LTE wireless networks lab and field trials at various locations in the U.S. in partnership with Samsung Electronics America. The trials, which began this summer, will run through the end of the year.



The 5G trial is evaluating fixed use cases using Samsung's pre-commercial 28 GHz (mmWave) system and devices. The 4G trials are performed at 3.5 GHz (CBRS), utilizing Samsung's combined 4G LTE small cell technology in an outdoor environment to evaluate mobile use cases.



"We are pleased to collaborate with Samsung on these trials, which provide Charter better insight into how our advanced, powered, high speed network-which currently passes 49 million homes and businesses-can be used to enable 5G services," said Craig Cowden, Senior VP, Wireless Technology at Charter Communications. "In addition, as we move closer to the launch of a Spectrum wireless service in 2018, our work with Samsung on trials of 4G small cell technology will support our overall wireless strategy."



"As a pioneer in small cell networks technologies, Samsung is excited to partner with Charter as they evaluate their next-generation 5G and 4G wireless network technologies," said Mark Louison, SVP and General Manager, Networks, Samsung Electronics America. "These projects, with communications leaders such as Charter, will continue to lay the foundation for future business models and customer applications that tap the full potential of both 4G LTE and 5G."



http://www.samsung.com/global/business/networks/insights/news/samsung-and-charter-to-collaborate-on-5g-trials-in-the-us