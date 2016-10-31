CenturyLink now anticipates the Level 3 transaction to close in mid-to-late October 2017.
CenturyLink updated its closing timeframe based on a proposed decision filed by the California Administrative Law Judge, who last weel recognized that the combination of CenturyLink and Level 3 is in the public interest and is recommending the California Public Utilities Commission approve the transaction at its Oct. 12 meeting.
"Since we began the regulatory approval process, 24 states and territories have approved or cleared CenturyLink's acquisition of Level 3 and recognize this transaction is clearly in the public interest and will be good for competition in the enterprise market," said Glen F. Post III, CenturyLink chief executive officer and president. "We are working to obtain the remaining approvals, including the State of California, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Communications Commission, and want to give the regulators time to complete their review process."
http://ir.centurylink.com/file/Index?KeyFile=390251009
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
CenturyLink now expects to complete Level3 acquisition in October
