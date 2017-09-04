BT unveils “Business Platform-as-a-Service”

BT unveiled its new “Business Platform-as-a-Service” for helping enterprise customers engage in digital transformation.



The service lets enterprises use the BT Personalised Compute Management System (PCMS) to enable them to sell, fulfil and monetise their own portfolio of digital services.



This is the same platform that BT uses for its own cloud portfolio.



BT said enterprises wanting rapid entry into the cloud market will be able to resell its existing digital ecosystem services, such as Cloud Compute, Compute Storage and Apps , or develop their own new services. BT's platform offers more than 45 fully digitalised business support processes, such as product management, customer management, user authentication, order management, service management and billing and collections.



Services are deliverd from 22 BT locations around the world.



“PCMS brings to life a vision of how businesses can innovate in the digital economy. It is a ready-made platform that allows new ways for companies to digitalise, manage and build profitable business models from their own vibrant ecosystem of consumers, producers and innovators," stated Neil Lock, vice president Compute, Global Services, BT.



http://www.btplc.com/News/#/pressreleases/bt-announces-business-platform-as-a-service-2129340

https://www.globalservices.bt.com/uk/en/products/personalised-cms



