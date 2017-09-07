Blockchain Consortium for Telecom Carriers gets underway

A new blockchain consortium, called the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG), is getting underway with the goal of connecting carriers’ telecommunication backend systems. The aim is to define the requirements of the cross-carrier blockchain platform, and eliminate late transactions or transaction failures between telecom carriers.



The consortium was formed by SoftBank, Sprint, Taiwan-based Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and U.S.-based TBCASoft. The organizers say more telecom carriers will be invited to participate in the CBSG on a global scale. SoftBank, Sprint and TBCASoft also succeeded in demonstrating a cross-carrier payment platform system that uses TBCASoft’s innovative blockchain technology.



In February 2017, SoftBank, Sprint and TBCASoft agreed to aim to cooperate in jointly developing blockchain technology for telecom carriers, and commenced a technical trial that connects TBCASoft's blockchain platform to telecom carriers' systems. With Far EasTone newly joining this association, it since developed into a consortium that aims to build a next-generation global cross-carrier blockchain platform and ecosystem. CBSG will promote research and development for the platform with the aim of providing users various services such as secured clearing and settlement, personal authentication, IoT applications, and other services in the future."TBCASoft is developing a cross-carrier distributed ledger network consisting of telecom carrier hosted servers running the TBCASoft blockchain platform. We aim to work with global telecom carriers to build a very secure and high-performance blockchain system where disruptive services can be ubiquitously provided to billions of telecom carrier subscribers worldwide." said Ling Wu, Founder & CEO of TBCASoft, Inc."TBCASoft has a sophisticated layered system architecture, SoftBank can successfully integrate our Business Support System and Mobile App servers with TBCASoft blockchain platform in a short period of time at a reasonable cost. SoftBank is satisfied with confirming the implementation and system performance of the TBCASoft's blockchain platform on which value transfer service led by telecom carriers will be operated." said Mr. Takeshi Fukuizumi, Vice President of SoftBank Corp.