AT&T Tests Single Wavelength 400G Ethernet

AT&T completed testing a single-wavelength 400 gigabit Ethernet (GbE) circuit across its production network.



The multi-step trial used open-sourced white boxes to act as network equipment. AT&T said this aligns with its move toward an open, software-centric network.



In October 2016, AT&T announced plans to conduct 400 Gigabit Ethernet testing in 3 phases:

Phase 3: Will test the first instance of a 400GbE open router platform. The "disaggregated router" platform uses merchant silicon and open source software – another industry first.

“Introducing 400 GbE is a natural next step. Customer demands have shifted to faster speeds, more video-centric content and cloud integration,” said Roman Pacewicz, chief product officer, AT&T Business.“This industry-first also aligns with our shift toward an open and software-centric network. Utilizing open-source controller technology, the end-to-end service transported across the AT&T OpenROADM metro network – using optical gear from Ciena, a developer of next-generation coherent optical solutions – provides further flexibility and cost-effective services for customers. Prior to this successful trial, all other field demonstrations have required multiple wavelengths to create a 400 GbE connection."