AT&T Extends its NetBond between clouds

AT&T NetBond is introducing a "cloud-to-cloud" feature that efficiently moves workloads across highly secure connections between public, private and hybrid cloud services in the NetBond for Cloud ecosystem.



AT&T NetBond for Cloud promises scalable network connectivity for efficient traffic flow between clouds. AT&T said that with this feature, each ecosystem cloud – private or public – can now be efficiently connected to another and remain off internet. Customers can easily manage connections between clouds by using the digital AT&T cloud portal. Network managers no longer have the time-consuming manual task of working with multiple cloud providers to build connection points individually – they can now create or change connectivity configurations within minutes.



“Many businesses use 3 or more clouds. And they’re often a mix of public, private or hybrid,” said Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business. “No matter the combination, it can be challenging if cloud environments have to mix. An important part is enabling efficient and highly secure network connections that help customers move their workflows between cloud endpoints. With NetBond for Cloud, it’s simple.”



Security options are available to manage the flow between end users and applications that can be used with the cloud to cloud feature. Our NetBond for Cloud service is fully off-internet, providing simple, highly secure access to industry-leading cloud services from virtually anywhere.



