AT&T expands its Fixed Wireless Internet rollout

AT&T is expanding its Fixed Wireless Internet service for rural and underserved locations to 9 new states: Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.



This brings the rollout to 18 states, for a total of over 160,000 locations. AT&T is aiming to offer the Fixed Wireless service in over 400,000 locations by the end of this year, and over 1.1 million locations by 2020.



AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet delivers download speeds of at least 10 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 1 Mbps. The LTE connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on customers’ homes or businesses.



“For many rural families and communities, the introduction of this service from AT&T will mark a new era of increased broadband speeds and access to cheaper and more diverse content.” said Bret Swanson, president, Entropy Economics. "AT&T's move into these new communities will also yield additional economic benefits and can help create new jobs.”