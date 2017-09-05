Anuta Supports Remote Deployment of Tata Communications’ IZO SDWAN

Anuta Networks announced that its NCX orchestrator has been successfully deployed by the global managed services provider Tata Communications for automating the roll-out of the company’s IZO SDWAN offering across 130 countries.



NCX delivers configuration and policy management for multi-vendor network devices using extensible device and service models. For Tata Communications’ IZO SDWAN, NCX automates Cisco Integrated Services Routers, Cisco Aggregation Services Routers and Cisco Cloud Services Router 1000V Series. In addition to provisioning, NCX collects telemetry from thousands of network elements to provide customers with unprecedented visibility into their network operations.







“Since launching IZO SDWAN, we’ve seen significant interest in this service from our enterprise customers who want to make the most of their cloud deployments, while reducing the complexity of moving to the cloud,” said Peter Juffernholz, Associate Vice President, Virtualized Network Services at Tata Communications. “To enhance the self-service capabilities of IZO SDWAN and enable on-demand service provisioning, including network telemetry driven service assurance, we have partnered with Anuta Networks. The company’s NCX network orchestrator has the breadth and depth of features we needed to automate remote branch deployments for our customers globally.”“The transition to cloud-centric service delivery including hybrid cloud, presents a great opportunity for managed services providers,” said Chandu Guntakala, President & CEO of Anuta Networks. “NCX with its YANG model driven architecture empowers them to automate complex provisioning and operational flows. It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Tata Communications to accelerate the company’s IZO™ SDWAN deployments.”