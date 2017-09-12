Amdocs launches NFV powered by ONAP

Amdocs introduced its Network Function Virtualization (NFV) powered by Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) – a portfolio featuring modular capabilities that accelerate service design, virtualization and operating capabilities on demand.



Amdocs said its goal here was to develop network virtualization software that is capacity aware and that wass created using open source technology from ONAP. Amdocs NFV powered by ONAP is the first and most comprehensive software and services offering that leverages open source networking technology, and can be deployed either locally or in the public cloud using modern DevOps adoption techniques.



Amdocs is a founding creator of a number of significant modules of ONAP, including Amdocs Service Design and Create to automate service design, and Amdocs Active Inventory for a unified live view of services powered by ONAP.



Amdocs is currently working with many early adopter operators in areas such as service design and creation, on-boarding of virtualized service functions, monitoring of active inventory in hybrid networks and the continuous, elastic maintenance of the network itself. This addresses the needs of operators seeking adaptable, scalable, software-driven networks based on cloud and microservices technologies.“Amdocs brings unique expertise derived from working with ONAP’s early adopters, including North American carriers that include Bell, and European carriers such as Orange, to help service providers drive value from virtualization and this offering lays the framework for additional carrier-grade enhancements as the ONAP code matures. Open source brings unparalleled agility and innovation to the market. In such a dynamic environment, it is important that the industry is able to package open source contributions into a mature capability set for live network operations. This is what we have achieved with the Amdocs NFV powered by ONAP professional portfolio”, said Gary Miles, general manager at Amdocs. “It represents a brand new frontier for the communications and media industry and addresses the many time to market challenges facing carriers who want to rapidly launch new virtual services, and gain the future proof advantages of ONAP open source technology today.”“Amdocs’ open network partner ecosystem of industry leading vendors has created more than 80 Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), delivering innovative NFV use-cases that speed up complex multi-vendor service deployments. This is complemented by a portfolio of professional services to fast-track NFV strategic planning, implementation and operations/assurance, as well as integration to existing operational and business support systems, essential to commercializing virtual network services for our customers now and in the future.”