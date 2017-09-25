Amazon Web Services plans data centre in Bahrain

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is planning to open an infrastructure region in Bahrain by early 2019. The new AWS Middle East Region will consist of three Availability Zones at launch. AWS today also announced it will launch an AWS Edge Network Location in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first quarter of 2018. This will bring Amazon CloudFront, Amazon Route 53, AWS Shield, and AWS WAF to the region and adds to the 78 points of presence AWS has around the world.



Currently, AWS provides 44 Availability Zones across 16 infrastructure regions worldwide, with another 14 Availability Zones, across five AWS Regions in China, France, Hong Kong, Sweden, and a second GovCloud Region in the U.S. expected to come online by the end of 2018.