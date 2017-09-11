Altice USA intros cloud-based Business Hosted Voice

Altice USA is activating a proprietary Altice Advanced Business Communications (ABC) Hosted Voice Platform to power a new cloud based Altice Business Hosted Voice (BHV) product for small and medium-sized business in the U.S.



Altice Business serves more than 375,000 businesses across 21 states, with a network that includes over 14,000 fiber-lit locations, more than 8,000 of which are located in the New York metro area.



The ABC Hosted Voice platform was developed by Altice Labs, Altice’s innovation and R&D center, and today it supports more than two million end users globally, providing premium reliability, and geographical and platform redundancy via multiple U.S.-based hosting locations. Traffic is carried over Altice’s secure private network. This service is now being extended for small and medium sized businesses.“Our rollout of Altice Business Hosted Voice marks the U.S. introduction of Altice’s proprietary hosted voice platform, which underscores our commitment to introducing robust offerings for our U.S. customers,” said Hakim Boubazine, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Altice USA. “By providing this critical communications service on our dedicated platform, we are best positioned to stay on the forefront of the fast-evolving needs of our customers, debuting new features as business demands change, and giving businesses freedom in how they communicate with clients and customers.”