Altice USA awards multiyear deal to Amdocs

Altice USA awarded a multi-year agreement to Amdocs for key business and operational support systems. The arrangement will help accelerate the migration to a single Altice USA platform, simplify and modernize technology operations and provide a better experience to Altice USA customers. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video service operators in the U.S. and the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded internet, TV and phone services. The service provider is working to integrate its Cablevision and Suddenlink legacy business and operating systems and platforms. Amdocs will offer a hybrid solution combining architecture developed by Altice Labs as well as systems from Amdocs, enabling a simpler, more agile and efficient customer-centric system. The companies said the solution enables Altice USA to quickly and flexibly design and launch new innovative offerings and bundles, accelerate order orchestration and fulfillment over its existing fiber infrastructure and next generation fiber network, enable superior omni-channel customer service experience, and future-proof its systems to prepare for next-generation products and services."As we focus on the future needs of our customers, having a simple, flexible and efficient support system is a vital part of our strategy. By combining the technological strengths of Altice with the capabilities of Amdocs, we are creating a unique infrastructure that will enhance and unify the customer experience we offer in the U.S. as we launch new, innovative products and services for our customers. Amdocs is a valued, long-standing partner for Altice USA and we look forward to working together to create the backbone that will enable best-in-class connectivity solutions for years to come," said Hakim Boubazine, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Altice USA."Altice USA is a major powerhouse, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to residential and business customers. They are innovative and agile and focused on delivering on the promise of full convergence in this hyper-competitive market. We are delighted to partner with Altice in the U.S. on this industry-leading solution," said Eric Updyke, group president, Amdocs Services.