Accelerite, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, introduced a hybrid cloud platform that federates on-premises resources with public clouds including AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.



Accelerite's new Rovius Cloud platform, which can be deployed on commodity hardware, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) or traditional blade servers, aims to simplify deployment, monitoring and management of on-premises and public cloud compute, storage and networking resources. Rovius Cloud is server, storage (SDS, NAS, SAN, All) and hypervisor (VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, XenServer) agnostic.



The Rovius Cloud is a fully-integrated hybrid cloud stack that builds on Accelerite's CloudPlatform, which combines a cloud resource orchestrator with powerful compute, storage and network managers.



“We developed Rovius Cloud specifically to address the pain we saw enterprises experiencing when trying to deploy and manage hybrid clouds at scale,” said Rajesh Ramchandani, General Manager of Cloud Services and Platforms for Accelerite. “Existing approaches were both too limited in their capabilities and rigid in their implementation requirements. With Rovius Cloud, users get the scalability, monitoring and management functionality they need with the flexibility and simplicity they have been missing. It’s a clear win for IT, end users and cloud providers.”



Rovius Cloud for AWS is available immediately. Rovius Cloud for Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure will be available in Q4 of this year.





