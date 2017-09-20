Acacia develops 2 x 600 Gbps Coherent Module

Acacia Communications introduced a coherent optical module that pairs two wavelengths at up to 600 Gbps capacity each to support transmission speeds of up to 1.2 Tbps. The module could be used in systems for DCI, metro, long-haul and submarine networks.



Acacia's AC1200 Coherent Module its based on its Pico digital signal processor (DSP) ASIC. The module's footprint which is 40% less than the size of a 5” x 7” module supporting 400 Gbps today. Acacia will support security encryption with this new product.



Key features of Acacia’s AC1200 modules:





Tunable Baud Rate – enables continuous baud rate adjustment for optimal utilization of the available spectrum

– enables continuous baud rate adjustment for optimal utilization of the available spectrum Patented Fractional QAM Modulation – provides users with the ability to select very fine resolution of QAM constellations for optimal capacity

– provides users with the ability to select very fine resolution of QAM constellations for optimal capacity Enhanced Turbo Product Code SD-FEC – offers ultra-high net coding gain (NCG) and enables maximum reach, while maintaining low power dissipation.

Acacia anticipates sampling in the first half of 2018.