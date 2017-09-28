A10 Networks increased its financial outlook for Q3 2017, saying it now expects revenue to be between $59 million and $60 million, above its prior guidance of $53 million to $57 million. The company also expects to report a profit on a non-GAAP basis.
A10 Networks also announced the departure of Ray Smets, EVP of worldwide sales, effective in the fourth quarter.
A10 expects bump up in Q3 revenue
