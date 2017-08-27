ZTE posts 1H17 sales of RMB 54 billion, up 13% yoy

Citing strength in mobile networking and its smartphone business, ZTE reported that its first-half revenue increased 13.1% to RMB 54.01 billion (US$8.12 billion). Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company jumped to RMB 2.29 billion.



Some highlights:





R&D spending increased to RMB 6.68 billion in the first half, or 12.4% of revenue.

In March 2017, the company was ranked No. 1 in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)'s latest annual list for patent applications, reflecting the company's increased focus on research and development of next-generation technologies.

The Carrier Networks division accounted for 59.9% of revenue.

ZTE has deployed over 60 Pre5G networks as well as 240 SDN and NFV networks globally.

ZTE cited a year-on-year growth of 41.7 percent in self-developed chip shipments in the first half of 2017.

In its Consumer division, ZTE reported growth in both operating revenue and gross profit, saying it now ranks fourth in the US smartphone market and ranks among the top five in countries including Australia, Germany, Canada and Spain. ZTE’s terminal STB shipment gained a year-on-year increase of 15% in first-half, exceeding the annual shipments in 2016.