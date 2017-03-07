ZTE appoints Angela Simpson to head US Gov Affairs

ZTE USA appointed Angela Simpson as vice president, US Government Affairs, where she will manage all of the company’s government relations and public policy matters in the United States.



Ms. Simpson was previously Deputy Assistant Secretary for the United States Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration where she also held roles as Acting Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Office of the Assistant Secretary. Prior to coming to the Department of Commerce, Simpson was Director of Government Affairs for Covad Communications in Washington, D.C. where she was responsible for advocacy before the Federal Communications Commission and Congress.



