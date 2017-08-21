Zayo tops $636m in revenue but misses expectations

Zayo Group reported $638.0 million of consolidated revenue for the quarter ending 30-June-2017, including $509.1 million from the Communications Infrastructure segments and $128.9 million from the Allstream segment.



Net income amounted to $23.2 million, including $11.3 million from the Communications Infrastructure segments and $11.9 million from the Allstream segment.



The company reported $310.8 million of adjusted EBITDA, including $280.8 million from Communications Infrastructure and $30.0 million from the Allstream segment.



Excluding Allstream, Zayo's churn was 1.2%1 , resulting in net installs of $1.4M, implying an organic growth rate of 3%.



