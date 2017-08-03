Zayo provides Peak 10 customers with CloudLink service

Zayo Group announced that it is to begin providing customers of Peak 10, a provider of hybrid IT infrastructure, with access to its CloudLink services under a new agreement.





CloudLink services provide an on-ramp to Zayo's extensive fibre network, which connects thousands of on-net facilities including data centres and public cloud providers, enabling global connectivity to major cloud services providers.





Under the agreement, Zayo will initially offer CloudLink in seven Peak 10 data centres, and will work with Peak 10 to expand further across the company's expanding portfolio. The cloud connectivity service provides dedicated bandwidth options and enables secure connectivity directly to major public cloud providers. Customers can opt to use traditional, aggregated bandwidth or FlexConnect, Zayo's usage-based Ethernet solution.





Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Peak 10 operates 16 data centres in key U.S. markets and serves a range of customers in the U.S. and internationally. With an operational footprint of more than 890,000 sq feet, Peak 10 connects multiple data centres to an ecosystem of solutions, delivering IT business communications and enabling customers to connect globally.









* Separately, Zayo recently announced that a global cloud service provider had selected it to provide a wavelength solution to enable full diversity for a portion of its backbone network. Zayo will provide three 100 Gbit/s wavelengths on four routes connecting the cloud providers' data centres in four key markets across the U.S. The route leverages Zayo's existing network, including infrastructure acquired from Electric Lightwave, with capital expenditure required only for equipment.



