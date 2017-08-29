WD Acquires Tegile for Flash arrays

Western Digital agreed to acquire Tegile, which offers flash and persistent-memory storage solutions for enterprise data center applications. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Tegile, which is based in Newark, California, has been offering flash storage solutions since 2012. The company claims 1,700 customers.



“The Tegile acquisition will fit perfectly in Western Digital’s long-term strategy to deliver high value solutions that address customers’ rapidly evolving storage needs,” said Mike Cordano, president and chief operating officer of Western Digital. “The addition of Tegile’s technology and talented team will advance our goal of solving customers’ most significant challenges in capturing, preserving, transforming and accessing data. We welcome the Tegile team to Western Digital and look forward to working together to enhance our leadership position in enterprise and cloud-based storage.”



http://investor.wdc.com

https://www.tegile.com/







Tegile's investors include August Capital, Capricorn Investment Group, Crosscreek Advisors, Meritech, Pine River Capital Management, and Western Digital Capital.



