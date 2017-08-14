VMware posts strong Q2, raises guidance

Citing broad strength across its portfolio, VMware announced preliminary financial results for its fiscal 2018 second quarter, saying it now expects revenue to be between $1.894 billion and $1.906 billion, an increase of 11.9% to 12.6% from the second quarter of 2016.







License revenue for the second quarter is expected to be between $727 million and $737 million, an increase of 12.9% to 14.4% from the second quarter of 2016.

GAAP operating margin for the second quarter is expected to be between 17.5% and 19.3%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 30.5% and 31.1%. GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter is expected to be between $0.78 and $0.86 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be between $1.15 and $1.19 per diluted share.

Total Revenue: Approximately $7.830 billion, up approximately 10% compared to fiscal 2016

License Revenue: Approximately $3.075 billion, up approximately 10% compared to fiscal 2016

GAAP Operating Margin: Approximately 20-21%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Approximately 32.7%

GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share(1): Approximately $3.19-$3.47 per diluted share

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share(1): Approximately $5.08 per diluted share

Diluted Share Count: 413 million

VMware also increased fiscal 2018 guidance as follows: