VMware cites momentum as sales rise 12% yoy

Ahead of this week's VMworld show in Las Vegas, VMware reported Q2 revenue of $1.90 billion, an increase of 12.2% from the second quarter of 2016. License revenue for the second quarter was $732 million, an increase of 13.7% from the second quarter of 2016. GAAP net income for the second quarter was $334 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, up 30% per diluted share compared to $265 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2016.



"We are very pleased with our Q2 results, which were driven by broad-based strength across the product portfolio in all three geographies," said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware. "As we continue our multi-year journey from a compute virtualization company to offer a broad portfolio of products driving efficiency and digital transformation, customers are increasingly turning to VMware to help them run, manage, secure and connect their applications across all clouds and all devices. VMware had a strong quarter and is well positioned for the future," said Zane Rowe, executive vice president and chief financial officer, VMware. "We increased our fiscal year guidance, completed our successful debut debt offering and received authorization for an additional $1.0 billion of stock repurchases."



Some highlights:





NSX included in all top 10 deals this quarter

VMware Cloud Services, including VMware Cloud on AWS service, continues to experience strong customer interest and remains on-track

During the quarter, VMware signed its largest ever telco deal with Vodafone, reprsenting "a huge step forward" for its NFV initiative

VMware now has 20,916 employees

In June, VMware introduced major updates across its VMware vRealize Cloud Management Platform which enable customers to manage and provision at scale -- including compute, network, storage, and application services across multi-cloud environments.