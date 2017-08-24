VIVA Dominicana awards 5-year contract to Ericsson

VIVA Dominicana awarded a five-year, full end-to-end network modernization project to Ericsson.



The contract covers deployment of Ericsson Revenue Management products, including the Ericsson Charging System 16, Ericsson Multi Mediation, and all systems integration services and consultant services. The solution is part of Ericsson’s Digital Support Systems (DSS) portfolio and supports VIVA’s 4G 4X4 MIMO network modernization. LTE 4x4 MIMO enables enhanced mobile internet user experience and increases operator spectral efficiency by delivering up to twice the downlink data rate without the need for additional spectrum.



The modernization of VIVA’s IT environment supports monetization of voice and data services, including different options for the configuration of new plans, as well as the path to operator’s short-, medium- and long-term business evolution. Financial terms were not disclosed.



http://www.ericsson.com