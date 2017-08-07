Video: Extending MEF's LSO Architecture



Stéphan Pelletier, MEF Orchestration Area Co-Director and Director of Product Management, Oracle, discusses how LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) APIs will enable end-to-end service orchestration across multiple service provider networks and multiple technology domains. LSO will help overcome the biggest OSS-related obstacles that have impeded delivery of on-demand services across providers. Stéphan explains why Oracle has embraced LSO and is playing a lead role in contributing to LSO development within MEF.



See video: https://youtu.be/yHxa7Y2_GEk



