Versa confirms that Verizon SD-Branch using its FlexVNF software

Versa Networks confirmed that it has been added to Verizon’s SND platform for its new Software Defined Secure Branch (SD-Branch) managed service. Specifically, Verizon’s SD-Branch offering utilizes the Versa FlexVNF Software, which combines network and security capabilities to provide a full suite of Layer 3 to Layer 7 IP services that are built on a cloud-native, multi-tenant software platform.



The Verizon offering includes software based networking, cloud based end user management and virtualized security services for protecting and simplifying branch network architectures.



Versa said its solution enables Verizon's Virtual Network Services customers to reduce complexity and control costs by virtualizing multiple components of a branch office. These include public and private network connectivity management, wireless connectivity, multi-site network support, application based quality of service and multi layered security.



“Verizon has been an early and aggressive innovator in software defining their network, as well as their customers’ networks,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks. “Verizon saw the wider set of challenges that businesses were having across branch offices, and has designed a comprehensive service to virtualize, software define, manage and secure the full branch.”



“Businesses are adopting digital technologies as mainstream elements of their go to market strategy,” said Shawn Hakl, vice president of business networking and security solutions. “Software defining the branch office and WAN provides them with a flexible networking platform to accelerate cloud and digital migration while reducing IT complexity and controlling costs.”



https://www.versa-networks.com/press-release/versa-networks-added-verizons-software-defined-networking-ecosystem/





