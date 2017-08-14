Verizon Offers Virtual Network Services on AWS

Verizon Enterprise Solutions has extended its Virtual Network Services (VNS) onto the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud,



Verizon said its VNS service on AWS will provide customers with the end-to-end visibility and the control needed to effectively manage mobile-to-cloud transactions.



Verizon VNS on AWS, which is now commercially available, lets AWS users control network and security policy from the enterprise edge directly into their Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) instance. Enterprise customers leveraging AWS will be able to operate an “elastic” hybrid network that can be altered to meet dynamic business requirements – such as the number of company locations and users, bandwidth required by application, storage and backup requirements, and application use by employee – all through Verizon and AWS.



“With this enhancement, Verizon will help enterprise and government organizations to confidently implement mission critical solutions in the cloud,” said Shawn Hakl, vice president of networking and innovation, Verizon. “This offering will help our enterprise customers be able to balance agility, performance, cost and security necessitated by the growth of mobile-to-cloud applications and the Internet of Things.”



"Global businesses trust Verizon to help them implement the right technology strategy to achieve their goals," said Joshua Hofmann, global lead partner ecosystem, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Verizon’s deep networking and services experience, as well as the scale and flexibility of AWS, provide an invaluable combination for enterprises looking to become more agile, create new efficiencies and grow their business into the future.”



http://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-enterprise-solutions-extends-networking-service-cloud



