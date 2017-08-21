Verizon, Ericsson, and Qualcomm hit 1.07 Gbps peak

Verizon, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies announced a new peak downlink speed of 1.07 Gbps using the Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE Modem, the first announced modem to support Category 18 LTE speeds.



The new record was achieved during an Ericsson lab trial. using 12 simultaneous LTE streams, which allow for up to 20 percent increase in peak data rates and capacity with a corresponding improvement in average speeds. Ericsson's Radio System and LTE software was used in concert with a mobile test device based on the Snapdragon X20 LTE modem.



In the lab, the 1.07 Gbps speeds were achieved using all licensed band combinations with:





12 LTE streams with 3 cell carrier aggregation of FDD spectrum

4x4 MIMO per carrier (multiple in, multiple out), which uses multiple antennae at the cell tower and on consumers devices to optimize data speeds

256 QAM per carrier, which enables customer devices and the network to exchange information in large amounts, delivering more bits of data in each transmission, significantly enhancing data speeds