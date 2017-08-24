Verizon adds Checkpoint to its Virtual Network Services

Verizon has added Check Point Software Technologies to its growing list of enterprise security companies to imbed their security offering within its Virtual Network Services ecosystem.



This means that global enterprises facing security concerns inherent in managing network reliant applications in an on premise, public or hybrid cloud environment can now rely on Verizon Virtual Network Services - Security with Check Point. The virtual service is designed to protect traffic, assets, data and workloads hosted in corporate data centers, customer locations or virtually in the cloud, protecting traffic both inside and outside the enterprise perimeter. Companies can help secure their physical network and cloud with the same policies, simplifying security management and accelerating the secure delivery of applications.







Other enterprise security companies offering solutions with Verizon Virtual Network Services include Palo Alto, Fortinet, Juniper and Cisco. Verizon said it is creating a software-defined technology ecosystem which makes it easy for global enterprises to deploy and manage virtual networks which require flexible bandwidth and trusted security."Cyber security in the cloud is currently fragmented, made up of mainly 'detection only' based solutions and fails to protect enterprises from current or future cyber-attacks," said Pierre-Paul Allard, head of worldwide sales, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. "Check Point Infinity is a fully consolidated cyber security architecture that provides the high-level, pre-emptive threat prevention across networks, cloud and mobile devices, and we are delighted that it is now available to users of Verizon Virtual Network Services.""We add virtual network services to our portfolio to give our customers choice and flexibility to manage and secure their networks as they see fit," said Shawn Hakl, Verizon's VP of new products and innovation. "With Verizon Virtual Network Services, our customers can deploy network services as applications that traditionally are provided over multiple appliances, on demand, via a centralized orchestration engine complete with closed-loop service assurance."