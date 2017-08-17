Trend Micro is now offering its Deep Security agent in the recently launched Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud Marketplace.
Trend Micro said its Deep Security provides cloud protection from a single agent that scales seamlessly, helping government organizations maintain continuous compliance. .
https://www.trendmicro.com/aws/
Thursday, August 17, 2017
Trend Micro Enters AWS GovCloud
