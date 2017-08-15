Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Trend Micro brings Deep Security to AWS GovCloud

Trend Micro is now offering its Deep Security agent in the recently launched Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud Marketplace.

Trend Micro said its Deep Security provides cloud protection from a single agent that scales seamlessly, helping government organizations maintain continuous compliance. .

