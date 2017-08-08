Transition Networks introduces SFP Ethernet extender

Transition Networks, a provider of data network integration solutions, announced a new small form-factor pluggable (SFP)-based Ethernet extender (TN-EOT-xx) designed to connect distant workstations, devices or workgroups to a corporate network using legacy copper cabling at up to 300 Mbit/s.





Transition Networks' Ethernet Extender enables users to leverage existing 2-wire or coax cable infrastructure to extend Ethernet service with up to 300 Mbit/s bandwidth. The new TN-EOT-xx device can extend Ethernet service on 2-wire cabling over distances of up to 400 metres at 200 Mbit/s bi-directional data rate, or over coax cabling to distances of up to 500 metres at 300 Mbit/s bi-directional data rate.





The TN-EOT-xx SFP device is plug-and-play, requiring no configuration or set up on the host device, and features an RJ-45 connector for 2-wire applications or an RJ-45-to-BNC adapter for coax applications. The extender complies with MSA standards and is compatible with networking devices with a Gigabit SFP slot. The extender has an operational temperature range of -40 to 75 degrees C.





Transition Networks' new TN-EOT-CO (for the server site) and TN-EOT-RT (for the remote site) are designed to be installed in pairs and are available immediately. Transition Networks offers a range of Ethernet Extenders that deliver power along with data over Ethernet or coax cabling.



