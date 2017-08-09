Kevin Vachon, COO, MEF shares top reasons why industry professionals will want to attend the MEF17 (MEF17.com) global networking event to be held on 13-16 November 2017 in Orlando, Florida.
Highlights include:
More than 1,000 attendees from 275+ companies and 35 countries
Leading service and technology executive speakers
15+ live Proof of Concept demonstrations
5th LSO Hackathon
Onsite professional training courses & certification exams for MEF Carrier Ethernet Certified Professionals & MEF Third Network Foundations
Global Media Hub with 50+ press & analysts
See video: https://youtu.be/SnmbIJgQ3JQ
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Top Reasons to Attend MEF17 - November 13-16, Orlando
Wednesday, August 09, 2017 MEF, Video No comments
0 comments:
Post a Comment