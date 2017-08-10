Tata teams with CoreSite to support enterprise digital transformation

CoreSite Realty, a provider of data centre and interconnection solutions across the U.S., announced that it has partnered with Tata Communications, a global provider of network, cloud, security and mobility services, to support the digital transformation.





Under the agreement, Tata Communications and its global communications and technology teams will have access to CoreSite's data centre and interconnection solutions across the U.S. Tata noted that the expansion of its cloud and managed hosting services in the U.S. through CoreSite is part of its strategy designed to facilitate customers' digital transformation initiatives without increasing costs.





Through the new relationship, CoreSite's data centre solutions teams will become extensions of Tata Communications' team to support its managed hosting and IZO cloud enablement platform in the U.S. As part of the partnership, Tata Communications has deployed a new IZO private cloud node in CoreSite's NY2 data centre in New Jersey to support U.S. enterprise adoption of hybrid cloud securely and flexibly.





The fully-managed IZO private cloud offering gives CIOs control over all their applications by creating a hybrid, high-performance IT infrastructure in which different cloud, colocation and managed hosting environments work together as a whole. In addition, via IZO private cloud, U.S. enterprises also gain access to IZO cloud storage for unlimited volumes of data in an always available and secure environment.





By working with CoreSite, Tata Communications will expand its data centre capacity by a total of 2.2 million sq feet spread across eight of the largest data centre markets in the U.S.





As part of the agreement, Tata Communications has become a member of the CoreSite Marketplace, which provides a dynamic web-enabled interface that provides customers with information about other service providers and support for their IT strategies.



