T-Mobile gets its first 600 MHz LTE-capable smartphone

T-Mobile announced it will carry the LG V30 – the world’s first smartphone to support 600 MHz LTE - nationwide this fall.



T-Mobile also announced Scarborough, Maine is the latest location to activate 600 MHz service.



“We’re lighting up our new super spectrum for LTE and laying the foundation for 5G so fast we’re making the other guys’ heads spin – and with the LG V30, everything is coming together in record time,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “While the carriers try to fake their way to 5G and back off unlimited to keep their networks from caving even more, the Un-carrier’s building the future of wireless and a bigger, better, faster, future-proof network.”



They said it wouldn’t be possible. They said it wouldn’t be quick. Clearly, they don’t know T-Mobile,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer for T-Mobile. “Smartphones are coming, we just lit up another location with LTE on 600 MHz... AND we’re laying a foundation for nationwide 5G at the same time. The Carriers must get tired of T-Mobile continually running circles ‘round them!”



