T-Mobile Austria selects Huawei OTN for metro and backbone

Huawei announced that T-Mobile Austria, a Deutsche Telekom (DT) company, has selected its OTN solution for its planned WDM metro and backbone network deployment projects.





Huawei noted that rapid growth in traffic driven by new services such as LTE/LTE-A, IoT, big data, cloud computing and 4K video mean that T-Mobile Austria's metro network needs to be able to provide higher bandwidth and lower latency. T-Mobile Austria, with around 1,300 employees, serves 4.6 million customers, as well as offering IT services worldwide in cooperation with DT unit T-Systems.





The T-Mobile Austria projects will create a next-generation, high-capacity WDM transport network designed to support the growth in network traffic and new services for the operator over the next five years.





For the project, T-Mobile Austria has selected Huawei's simplified OTN solution to increase bandwidth across its network to 200 Gbit/s per wavelength while efficiently utilising fibre resources leveraging the latest WDM technologies. The operator is also deploying OTN devices at CO sites to consolidate network layers and eliminate intermediate aggregation and forwarding to enable direct optical connections between sites for reduced network latency.





Huawei stated that T-Mobile Austria's existing backbone network supports 40 x 100 Gbit/s wavelengths, which is insufficient to handle increasing traffic loads, while in addition 10/100 Gbit/s hybrid transmission in many locations further limits transmission performance. Moreover, a complex dispersion compensation configuration presents challenges for network planning and O&M and means the existing network cannot support a data centre-centric network architecture.





To address these challenges, Huawei is providing a complete all-optical, coherent backbone network solution providing support for increased bandwidth, flexible traffic grooming and allowing the evolution of the cloud data centre interconnect (DCI) network architecture to enable future service cloudification.





The network-wide CDCG-ROADM configuration delivered by Huawei can support on-demand service grooming, 80 x 100/200/400 Gbit/s channels per fibre and will allow the evolution to the 1 Tbit/s ultra-high-speed transmission.





Huawei is also providing its intelligent optical-layer OSNR monitoring fibre self-test system, which combined with the simplified OTN architecture, is designed to simplify network planning and O&M to meet the demands of inter-data centre traffic.



