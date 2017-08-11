Sprint clocks 28% improvement in average download speed

Sprint's national average download speeds have improved by 28 percent in seven months, according to Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data cited by the company.



Sprint now ranks #1 for the fastest average download speed in 15 cities, including Atlanta, Denver, Indianapolis, Salt Lake City and Seattle, according to the Ookla data.



Sprint also noted that Verizon and AT&T’s average speeds slowed due to their introduction of unlimited data plans



“We’ve been offering unlimited data for nearly 10 years and we have a long history managing customer demand which is why our speeds are improving while others have slowed,” Dr. John Saw, Sprint CTO. “Sprint also has far more spectrum capacity than any other U.S. carrier and our data performance and speeds continue to improve as we deploy more of our 2.5 GHz spectrum.”



“The extension of our toolbox with new small cell solutions such as Sprint Magic Box, airpoles, strand mounts and other tools, are making a real difference for customers in cities across the country,” said Günther Ottendorfer, Chief Operating Officer, Technology, at Sprint. “These low-cost, easy-to-deploy solutions are a great way to quickly improve data service and add more capacity in an unlimited network where it’s needed.”



Sprint has a number of performance improvements under way, including an expanding portfolio of High Performance User Equipment (HPUE) capable devices that can extend Sprint’s existing 2.5GHz coverage by up to 30 percent bringing faster data speeds to customers in more locations, including indoors. Sprint is also preparing for four-channel carrier aggregation, higher order and Massive MIMO, 256 QAM, and Gigabit Class LTE.



http://newsroom.sprint.com/sprint-lte-plus-data-speeds-up-28-in-seven-months.htm





