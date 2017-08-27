Splunk's sales continue to rise - up 32% yoy

Splunk reported solid sales growth for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2017, with total revenues rising to $280.0 million, up 32% year-over-year. Total billings were $303.4 million, up 32% year-over-year. There was a GAAP operating loss of $82.1 million; GAAP operating margin was negative 29.3%.



Some highlights:



Signed over 500 new customers.

Announced Splunk Insights for AWS Cloud Monitoring

Introduced Splunk Insights for Ransomware, a new offering that delivers organizations an analytics solution to manage ransomware threats.

Released new versions of Splunk Enterprise 6.6 and Splunk Cloud to make it easier than ever for a wide range of users to leverage datasets, build dashboards, gain answers and share insights.

Released the latest version of Splunk Enterprise Security (ES) 4.7 to improve investigation efficiency and incident response, as well as provide insight from common SaaS applications.

Splunk and Booz Allen Hamilton announced a private beta of Booz Allen Cyber4Sight for Splunk, a new solution designed to empower security analysts and threat hunters with actionable intelligence.

Released new version of the Splunk Add-on for Microsoft Cloud Services in Splunkbase, which gives Splunk administrators the ability to collect events from various Microsoft Cloud Services APIs.

“I am pleased with the solid sales execution in Q2, particularly our results in EMEA,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk.