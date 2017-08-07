SoftBank launches Twin Access mobile access service

NEC announced that it will contribute to the provision of a highly reliable, business-oriented mobile network-powered access service, Twin Access, which SoftBank is planning to offer to business customers in Japan.





SoftBank's Twin Access is an access service that uses two mobile network connections to maintain constant, active connectivity between NEC line terminal equipment, the NEC Agater AG2521, and centre-based devices that feature virtualisation technology.





Through the use of Packet Copy Capsuled (PCC) technology developed jointly by SoftBank and NEC, the new service is designed to offer improved transmission quality with higher packet delivery rates than conventional single mobile line systems, enabling more stable and reliable communications.





The two companies plan to conduct field trials of the solution towards the full-scale launch of Twin Access as a commercial service by October this year. SoftBank stated that it plans to begin offering the new service to customers in Japan as part of the access line-up for its Smart VPN service.

Regarding the new service, Takenori Kobayashi, VP, Network Division at SoftBank, commented, "Because of its high quality of service, Twin Access can be used at locations where fibre lines are not available, or as an alternative to wired lines such as DSL or digital access… in addition, by utilising the features of mobile networks, such as their freedom from cable installations, Twin Access makes it possible to build flexible, economical, short-term networks, such as temporary networks".



